Bison Basketball Looking to Put Full Game Together

NDSU is just 2-4 in the month of January.

FARGO, N.D. — Bison basketball has had an up-and-down 10-10 season so far. The herd is just 2-4 in the month of January as it wraps up the first half of conference play.

NDSU has really struggled to put together a full 40 minutes in games, resulting in the losses. That includes blowing a 15-point lead on the road at Fort Wayne last Saturday. North Dakota State will look to end a 2-game skid when they welcome Omaha and Western Illinois to town this week.

The Bison say they are focusing on putting out a strong product from start to finish when they host the Mavericks.

“We just need to keep getting better and improving,” Forward A.J. Jacobson said. Working on the little things here and there, turnovers here and there, some big missed defensive assignments. Stuff like that that we just need to get rid of in a game time environment.”

Senior guard Paul Miller says he thought the guys were too relaxed in the loss to Fort Wayne.

“I think it is just focus,” Miller said. “At halftime of the Fort Wayne game we kind of relaxed a little bit in the locker room and that’s something that I gotta be better at, keeping the guys focused. Like I said, we just can’t relax and can’t let up at all.”