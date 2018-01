Boys Basketball Roundup: South Deals West Fargo 2nd Loss, Moorhead Rolls Past Shanley

The Packers have lost two of their last three games.

FARGO, N.D. — After starting the year 10-0, West Fargo boys basketball has lost two of three. The most recent loss comes at the hands of Fargo South.

The Bruins held out at home in a tight contest, winning 77-69.

Across the border, Moorhead hosted Shanley, and the Spuds had no trouble dealing a loss to the Deacons. The Spuds won 85-66