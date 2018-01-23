Girls Basketball Roundup: DGF Erases 18 Point Deficit, Wins in OT

Sheyenne downs North

GLYNDON, Minn. — The second-ranked DGF Rebels kept its undefeated season alive defeating Perham 76-74 in overtime on Tuesday night. The Rebels trailed the Yellow Jackets by 18 points at halftime.

Senior guard Natalie Steichen scored 29 points to lead the Rebels, including the game timing bucket in regulation. Steichen hit two free throws with 6.9 seconds remaining to put DGF up for good to help the Rebels improve to 14-0 on the season.

In North Dakota, the Sheyenne Mustangs defeated EDC rival Fargo North 62-53 on Tuesday night. Maggie Manson led Sheyenne with 19 points. Mary Sem chipped in 15 points for the Spartans in the loss.