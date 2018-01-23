Gov. Burgum Emphasizes Innovation in His State of the State Address

The governor hopes the people of North Dakota can find solutions to the state's challenges

MINOT, N.D. — Governor Doug Burgum took the governor’s office one year ago and has been active in sharing his vision for North Dakota.

Today, he delivered his second State of the State Address from the campus of Minot State.

In his nearly 90–minute speech, Governor Burgum highlighted the challenges faced in 2017 and his vision for 2018.

The governor’s message was about allowing the people of North Dakota to find solutions to the challenges facing the state.

“It’s not about government, it’s about the private sector – it’s about entrepreneurs and innovators – it’s that spirit of innovation,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

Lowered prices on commodities such as soybeans, corn and oil lead to a reduced income for the state.

This caused the legislature to use a rainy day fund last year and may have to use it again in 2018.

“We may have to use this again to get us through this period of time when we’re using it to fund government,” said Burgum.

One of the challenges facing the state in 2017 was the opioid crisis. The governor says the state took strides in 2017 to reduce the impact of addiction.

“We’ve actually reduced about 11,000 fewer prescriptions in 2017 than in 2016,” said Burgum.

Another area of concern is education where the governor is looking to change the way the state teaches its children.

“We are teaching kids in many cases kind of the same way we taught them 120 years ago,” said Burgum.

Burgum wants the people of North Dakota to embrace a new way of thinking that he hopes will lead to better days in the future.

“We’ve been able to think of ourselves as a state that knows how to preserve, and we know how to endure, but now we have to add to that – we have to add that – that we’re also the state that knows how to innovate, we know how to learn and we know how to lead,” said Burgum.

The governor also is proud of the progress made toward finding a solution to the stalemate on the F–M Diversion project and hopes the Metro will have a finalized plan in place soon.