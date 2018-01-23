Money Talks: Five Financial Fairy Tales

Learn them, and you might just live (financially) happily ever after.

For the first four weeks of the new year, the numbers on Wall Street have been nothing short of a fairy tale come true for investors. It’s a happy sequel to last year’s record-setting run, and a lot of folks are itching to get involved in investing if they haven’t done so already.

But before you start a new chapter in your financial books, you need to make sure you’re not basing your investments on beliefs that are made out of fairy dust. Legacy Wealth Management’s Brady Brunsvold sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker and the truth behind some of the worst myths out there when it comes to investing.