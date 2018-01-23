Returning North Dakota National Guardsman Surprises Daughters at LPA Elementary

AUDUBON, Minn. — It was a big surprise for the daughters of an airman with the North Dakota National Guard.

Senior Master Sgt. Travis Schauer of the 119th Wing Civil Engineering Squad surprised his two oldest daughters at Lake Park Audubon Elementary.

Schauer just returned home this morning and was greeted by his wife and youngest daughter at Hector in Fargo before making the surprise appearance.

He is one of around 150 Happy Hooligans returning from a six month mission to southwest Asia.