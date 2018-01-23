Thinking Green: Burning Question

What's black and white and red and (maybe) green all over?

It’s a favorite joke of the kindergarten set — what’s black and white and red all over? Newspapers, of course.

But there’s another color you may be considering when it comes to newspapers, and that’s green. And while you may think burning them in your fireplace can help you reduce heating costs while getting rid of something that could go to fill the landfill, that solution’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

Check out why going green with your newspaper is a little more complicated than you think, in this week’s Thinking Green.