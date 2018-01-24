First Ever Executive Expo Gives Business Leaders Networking Opportunities

more than 200 businesses attended

FARGO, N.D. — Some say starting your own business can be a lot like getting thrown into a lion’s den between having to know everything from financing to sales and marketing right off the bat.

“You know running your own company definitely has its ups and downs, its hills and valleys, but it’s certainly something I’d never walk away from. It’s a huge rush at the end of the day,” said Josh Christy, Codelation CEO.

Aside from the rush some business leaders feel each and every day, networking with others around town also plays an important role.

Over 200 businesses came to the first ever Executive Expo to help develop their business models and ideas.

Organizers say it’s about time for the expo because although there are so many business leaders in Fargo, they were surprised to learn not many of them had actually met one another yet.

“Get the business owners together and to meet each other. Everyone’s at different levels of their business and if we can bring in long-standing, 100-year-old businesses and they can teach something to some of our young startup businesses and help them along, that’s one of the key roles for our senior business leaders here in the community,” said Kurt Mcsparron, founder and president of the100,inc.

Some believe it’s vital for the Fargo-Moorhead community because everything happening in town starts with mainstream business.

“To have that, to employ people, to keep the economy moving, small businesses definitely keen the economy,” Christy said.

It’s not just the economy the expo was highlighting though. It was also the different ways people could help nonprofits such as the Emergency Food Pantry.

“There are a lot of businesses that also offer things like volunteer hours or maybe dollar for dollar match depending on what their employees get involved with,” said Stacie Loegering, executive director of the Emergency Food Pantry. “I think that helps people feel that they’re really making an impact in the world besides maybe their full-time business job.”

The 100 inc. will hold their next networking event February 21st the Avalon Events Center.