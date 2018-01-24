The Biz: Toys R Us Stores in South Dakota, Minnesota Closing, Starbucks Employees Get Good News

NATIONAL — The Toys R Us store in Fargo will remain open but the store in Rapid City, South Dakota is closing.

It is among 180 stores being closed around the country.

Four locations in the Twin Cities also made the closure list.

Toys R Us is being squeezed by Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart. It will begin closing about 20 percent of its U.S. stores starting in February.

Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

STARBUCKS EMPLOYEES SEEING POSITIVE CHANGES

Starbucks employees are seeing changes in their benefits through the company.

Employees will now receive sick time and $500 in stock grants.

All U.S. hourly and salaried employees will also receive a pay raise in the coming months.

The company also says it is working on creating more than 8,000 new jobs in retail and manufacturing , thanks to what they say is the recently passed tax law.