Grand Jury Convened in Damond Fatal Shooting Case

Justine Damond was killed by Officer Mohamed Noor in July 2017

MINNEAPOLIS — A prosecutor has convened a grand jury in the case of a Minneapolis police officer who shot a woman last summer.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said previously he would no longer use grand juries in police shootings, and would decide those cases himself.

He said last month that he hadn’t yet decided whether to charge Noor.

The attorney for Noor’s partner Matthew Harrity, says Harrity just got a grand jury subpoena.

Freeman’s office said it can’t comment on grand juries because they are secret, but that Freeman will be the one to decide on charges.