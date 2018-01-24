Gully, MN Town of the Week 1-23-18

You Might Like
Returning North Dakota National Guardsman Surprises Daughters at LPA Elementary
AUDUBON, Minn. -- It was a big surprise for the daughters of an airman with the North Dakota National Guard. Senior Master Sgt. Travis Schauer of the 119th Wing Civil Engineering Squad surprised his…
Gov. Burgum Emphasizes Innovation in His State of the State Address
MINOT, N.D. -- Governor Doug Burgum took the governor's office one year ago and has been active in sharing his vision for North Dakota. Today, he delivered his second State of the State Address…
Food Trends from Around the Country Come to Winterfest 2018
FARGO, N.D. -- Some of the hottest new trends in the restaurant business were brought to Fargo at Winterfest 2018. Some say it takes a little thing called magic to bring food from the farm…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »