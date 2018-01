LIVE: Help Design A Moorhead Water Tower

Local artist Su Legatt joins the KVRR Local News morning show to talk about an opportunity for locals to have a say in public art.

The city is repainting the water tower at Woodlawn Park. The public is being asked to help come up with a design.

A public input meeting is scheduled for January 25th at 5 p.m. at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.