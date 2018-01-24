Minnesota Twins Trek to Fargo for the Annual Winter Caravan

The Twins have made the caravan a tradition for the last 58 years

FARGO, N.D. —The Minnesota Twins have been plenty busy this offseason visiting more than 40 communities within Twins’ Territoty.

The team has made this a tradition for the last 58 years as a part of its annual winter caravan, And tonight the a few players stopped in Fargo to visit the F-M area’s biggest fans.

Those in attendance got to mingle, take photos and get some souvenirs signed from Twins personnel, including pitchers Taylor Rogers and Trevor Hildenberger, as well as Minnesota’s color commentator Bert Blyleven.

This winter caravan is one the longest-running in professional sports, and it’s one that Blyleven is no stranger to.

“It’s something that the Twins have been able to do since 1961, basically come out, that’s what the Winter Caravan is all about and say ‘thank you.'” Blyleven said. “I’ve been doing this since 1970, my rookie season. It’s something that Calvin Griffith the owner of the Twins back then, basically it was our winter job to go out and thank the fans. This is a lot of years that the Twins have been able to come to not only Fargo, but so many cities to where people love Twins baseball.”

Tomorrow, they will be Fergus Falls, Verndale and Alexandria to wrap up the caravan.