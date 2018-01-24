Prepare Yourself, Girl Scout Cookies Will Soon Be On Sale

Girl Scout Cookies Go On Sale Starting February 9th And Will Run Through March 12th

FARGO, N.D. — Whether you were out selling the cookies or sitting inside eating them, Girl Scout cookies remind many people of their childhood.

The cookies will be on sale throughout the region starting February 9th and will run through March 12th.

During the sales of the cookies, girl scouts learn many entrepreneurial skills such as setting a sale goal, developing a business plan, and creating a digital platform.

“It’s about so much more than just selling that box of cookies. And when you buy a box of cookies it’s not just about the sweet treat, it’s about really making the difference in the life of a girl. The sense of pride she feels every time she sells a box and gets closer to that goal is really something that’s quite amazing,” said Stacey Andernacht who is the Regional Director for Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizon.

