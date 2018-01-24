UND’s Hoff Named to Norwegian Olympic Hockey Team

Ludvig Hoff will compete at the games in Pteongchang

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – North Dakota sophomore forward Ludvig Hoff has been selected to represent his native Norway at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Hoff, a native of Oslo, will become the 29th UND product to compete in men’s hockey at the Winter Olympics and the first to represent Norway. Earlier this month, former UND All-America defenseman Chay Genoway was selected to represent Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In 19 games this season, Hoff has two goals and four assists and has won 53 percent of his faceoffs. Last season, Hoff registered four goals and 12 assists in 36 games as a freshman and was named to both the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Academic All-Conference Team and Scholar-Athlete Team.

The 12-team Olympic men’s hockey tournament will be held from Feb. 14-25.

Additionally, six former UND women’s hockey players were also selected to represent their respective countries in Pyeongchang: Johanna Fällman (Sweden), Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (USA), Monique Lamoureux-Morando (USA), Michelle Karvinen (Finland), Emma Nuutinen (Finland) and Susanna Tapani (Finland),

Also of note, former UND Athletics intern Andy Parr will serve as production engineer for NBC Sports’ broadcast coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.