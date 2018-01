Detroit Mountain Provides Outdoor Fun For All Ages

Detroit Mountain Embraces The Winter Weather With Various Outdoor Activities

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — One way to enjoy the nice weather while it lasts is to take a trip to Detroit Mountain.

They offer activities such as skiing, snowboarding, tubing, and fat bike riding.

Detroit Mountain also offers both private and group lessons if you’re new to snowboarding or skiing.

Some special events they offer weekly include Monday Madness, College Night Thursday, and Live Music.

“This part of the country we’ve got a lot of cold weather and snow and this is a great way to embrace it and enjoy this part of our season,” Said Jeff Staley, who is the General Manager.

Along with offering classes for beginners, Detroit Mountain also helps people find what gear would best suit them.