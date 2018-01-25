High Bromate Level Found In Fargo Drinking Water

Fargo-Cass Public Health Officer Dr. John Baird says the reading should not be any cause for alarm.

FARGO (KFGO) – A routine drinking water sample in Fargo taken by the state health department early last month indicated a higher than normal level of bromate.

The city says the sample at the water treatment plant was not in conformance with EPA standards.

Fargo-Cass Public Health Officer Dr. John Baird says the reading should not be any cause for alarm.

He says while exposure to high levels of bromate over many years may increase the risk of cancer, he sees no public health risk from the short time that levels were beyond the recommended limit.

Bromate forms when ozone, used to disinfect drinking water, reacts with naturally-occurring bromide.

The city was taking water from the Sheyenne River when the high level was detected.

Residents will receive a postcard from the city next week explaining what happened and what action the city took.