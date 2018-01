New TSA Screening Procedures Take Effect

Impacts Electronics And Bags Containing Liquids, Gels and Aerosols

FARGO, ND — The TSA has fully implemented new and stronger carry-on baggage security screening procedures at Hector International Airport in Fargo.

Training began in late November and the rules went into effect Thursday.

Travelers must place all electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for x-ray screening.

Passengers should continue to remove their one-quart bag containing liquids, gels and aerosols.

The new procedures now require the bag to be placed in a bin by itself for x-ray screening.

TSA officers will guide passengers through the changes in the screening procedures.