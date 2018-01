Paul Miller’s 25 Leads NDSU Men Past Omaha

The Bison won 73-58.

FARGO, N.D. — Home-court advantage has not been too prevalent for North Dakota State men’s basketball so far this season.

The Bison lost three of their last for games at the Scheels Center before Thursday’s home matchup with Omaha.

NDSU (11-10, 3-3 Summit League) rallied behind a 16-0 run late in the first half to win 73-58.

The Bison remain at home this weekend for a game against Western Illinois. Tip-off is at 2:00 p.m.