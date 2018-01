Boys Basketball Roundup: West Fargo Pushes Past Shanley

Davies downs Fargo South

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Packers got back in the win column on Friday night as they beat Shanley 95-82. The Packers improve to 12-2 on the season while Shanley falls to 8-5.

In other EDC action, Fargo Davies thumped Fargo South 86-57. Jaden Klabo led the Eagles with 16 points and seven rebounds. Dawson Weisenberger led the way for the Bruins with 14 points.