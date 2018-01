Coach of the Week: DGF Girls Basketball’s Tom Critchley

Critchley led the Rebels to a 15-0 start to the season before Friday's loss.

GLYNDON, Minn. — The DGF girls basketball team is in the middle of a stretch of five games in seven days.

The Rebels started the year 15-0 before losing on Friday night to Pelican Rapids, 76-72.

DGF coach Tom Critchley is coaching his two daughters, Rae and Allie, as they push for a State Tournament berth.

Critchley is the KVRR Coach of the Week