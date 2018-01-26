Frostival Heats Up Downtown Fargo

Winter Weekend Event Kicks Off Friday
Danielle Church,

 

FARGO, N.D. — It’s no secret we have some pretty long winters here in Fargo-Moorhead.
While some might see that as a negative, we’ve got Frostival this weekend to make it a little bit more fun.
The celebration is meant to bring all of the metro together to completely embrace the winter.
All kinds of activities will be going on from concerts to competitive kickball, disc golf, a chili feed and snowshoe races.

“I think it’s about embracing winter. It gets to be a long winter for some folks and I think it’s saying get outside and see how that goes,” says Holly Heitkamp with Moorhead Parks and Recreation.

Organizers say they hope to eventually make Frostival as big as the St. Paul Winter Carnival.

Related Post

Frostival 2017 Shows That You Can Have Fun in the ...
Volunteers Prep for Frostival
Warm or Cold: Frostival Will Go On!
Frostival Returns To Fargo

You Might Like

Frostival Heats Up Downtown Fargo

  FARGO, N.D. -- It's no secret we have some pretty long winters here in Fargo-Moorhead. While some might see that as a negative, we've got Frostival this weekend to make it a little…