Frostival Heats Up Downtown Fargo

Winter Weekend Event Kicks Off Friday

FARGO, N.D. — It’s no secret we have some pretty long winters here in Fargo-Moorhead.

While some might see that as a negative, we’ve got Frostival this weekend to make it a little bit more fun.

The celebration is meant to bring all of the metro together to completely embrace the winter.

All kinds of activities will be going on from concerts to competitive kickball, disc golf, a chili feed and snowshoe races.

“I think it’s about embracing winter. It gets to be a long winter for some folks and I think it’s saying get outside and see how that goes,” says Holly Heitkamp with Moorhead Parks and Recreation.

Organizers say they hope to eventually make Frostival as big as the St. Paul Winter Carnival.