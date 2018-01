Girls Hockey: West Fargo United Battles Back to Down Bismarck

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Elise Stromme scored the game-winning goal in overtime as West Fargo United defeated Bismarck 2-1 on Friday night.

Madisen Swensson got the Blizzard on the board in the second period to go up 1-0. Courtney Walsh tied things up in the following period for WF United.