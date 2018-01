KVRR Round Table: UND Battling for Top of the NCHC

UND Hockey currently ranked 11th in USCHO poll

FARGO, N.D. — The UND men’s hockey team finds themselves outside of the top-ten in the USCHO poll for the first time this season. North Dakota is currently ranked 11th in the USCHO and 12th in the PAIRwise poll.

The KVRR Sports team discusses UND’s chances of still winning the NCHC regular season title despite trailing Denver by five points in the current standings.