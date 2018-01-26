Men’s Hockey: UND, Denver Skate to 3-3 Tie

Denver Picks up the extra point in overtime
Jeremy Klein,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The 11th-ranked North Dakota Fighting Hawks skated to a 3-3 tie with fourth-ranked Denver on Friday night at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Shane Gersich and Cole Smith got the Hawks on the board in the first period to give UND a 2-0 lead. Denver answered with three goals to take the lead. UND tied things up with under two minutes to go to send it to overtime.

Denver picked up the extra point in the overtime.

