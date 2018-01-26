Mistaken Identity, Man Convicted Of Animal Abuse Did Not Try to Adopt a Dog

A video that police believed to show Jalan Greer in a Sturgis, S.D. animal shelter turned out to be a different person.
Joe Radske,

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Call it a case of mistaken identity.

A video that police believed to show Jalan Greer in a Sturgis, S.D. animal shelter turned out to be a different person.

Police began investigating after someone at the shelter reported that Greer asked about adopting a dog.

Greer served two months in jail and is on probation for felony mistreatment and torture of animals in Moorhead.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater says a probation officer helped verify that the person at the shelter was not Greer.

Related Post

Former Moorhead Man Accused of Torturing Cats Susp...
Husky Dogs in High Demand Due to Game of Thrones
Moorhead Man Accused of Killing Cats May Have Harm...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Sees Increase in Drunk Dr...

You Might Like

Armed Man Robs Valley Dairy In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND -- Police in Grand Forks are searching for a man who robbed Valley Dairy at 1401 South Washington Street at gunpoint. Officers were called to the store around 6:51 p.m. Thursday. They say an African American male…