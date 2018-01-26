Mistaken Identity, Man Convicted Of Animal Abuse Did Not Try to Adopt a Dog

A video that police believed to show Jalan Greer in a Sturgis, S.D. animal shelter turned out to be a different person.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Call it a case of mistaken identity.

A video that police believed to show Jalan Greer in a Sturgis, S.D. animal shelter turned out to be a different person.

Police began investigating after someone at the shelter reported that Greer asked about adopting a dog.

Greer served two months in jail and is on probation for felony mistreatment and torture of animals in Moorhead.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater says a probation officer helped verify that the person at the shelter was not Greer.