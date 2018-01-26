Mistaken Identity, Man Convicted Of Animal Abuse Did Not Try to Adopt a Dog

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) - Call it a case of mistaken identity. A video that police believed to show Jalan Greer in a Sturgis, S.D. animal shelter turned out to be a different person. Police began investigating after someone at the…
Moorhead, MN (KFGO) - A Moorhead man is facing multiple charges after threatening his girlfriend and neighbors with a knife. The Moorhead Police Department says around 2 a.m. Friday, they were called to the 1800 Block of Belsly Blvd. Once…
GRAND FORKS, ND -- Police in Grand Forks are searching for a man who robbed Valley Dairy at 1401 South Washington Street at gunpoint. Officers were called to the store around 6:51 p.m. Thursday. They say an African American male…