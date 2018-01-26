Moorhead Man Arrested After Threatening Neighbors With A Knife

The Moorhead Police Department says around 2 a.m. Friday, they were called to the 1800 Block of Belsly Blvd.

Moorhead, MN (KFGO) – A Moorhead man is facing multiple charges after threatening his girlfriend and neighbors with a knife.

The Moorhead Police Department says around 2 a.m. Friday, they were called to the 1800 Block of Belsly Blvd.

Once on scene, they learned a man, looking for his girlfriend, had forced entry into his neighbor’s residence and threatened the occupants with a knife. He then forced his girlfriend, who had been in the neighbor’s home, back to his residence.

Officers then attempted to make contact with the man in his home but he slammed the door shut. However, soon after, a woman opened it and ran out, past officer. The man wouldn’t follow officer’s instructions and had to be tazed multiple times before they could get him in custody.

Jay Rurup, 30, was booked into the Clay County Jail on assault, terroristic threats, burglary, obstruction of the legal process and domestic assault charges.