Moorhead Man Arrested After Threatening Neighbors With A Knife

Moorhead, MN (KFGO) – A Moorhead man is facing multiple charges after threatening his girlfriend and neighbors with a knife.
The Moorhead Police Department says around 2 a.m. Friday, they were called to the 1800 Block of Belsly Blvd.
Once on scene, they learned a man, looking for his girlfriend, had forced entry into his neighbor’s residence and threatened the occupants with a knife. He then forced his girlfriend, who had been in the neighbor’s home, back to his residence.
Officers then attempted to make contact with the man in his home but he slammed the door shut. However, soon after, a woman opened it and ran out, past officer. The man wouldn’t follow officer’s instructions and had to be tazed multiple times before they could get him in custody.
Jay Rurup, 30, was booked into the Clay County Jail on assault, terroristic threats, burglary, obstruction of the legal process and domestic assault charges.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) - Call it a case of mistaken identity. A video that police believed to show Jalan Greer in a Sturgis, S.D. animal shelter turned out to be a different person. Police began investigating after someone at the…
Moorhead, MN (KFGO) - A Moorhead man is facing multiple charges after threatening his girlfriend and neighbors with a knife. The Moorhead Police Department says around 2 a.m. Friday, they were called to the 1800 Block of Belsly Blvd. Once…
GRAND FORKS, ND -- Police in Grand Forks are searching for a man who robbed Valley Dairy at 1401 South Washington Street at gunpoint. Officers were called to the store around 6:51 p.m. Thursday. They say an African American male…