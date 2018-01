MSUM Women’s Basketball Extends Win Streak to 10

The Dragons beat down Southwest Minnesota State 66-51

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM women’s basketball is tearing through NSIC play this season.

The Dragons have rattled off 10 wins in a row since losing to Northern State on December 15th.

Friday night, they took down Southwest Minnesota State 66-51 to bring the streak to double digits.

On Saturday, they host Sioux Falls.