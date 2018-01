Third Period Struggles Sink Cobber Men’s Hockey against St. Thomas

Concordia entered the period with a 2-1 lead, but lost 3-2

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia men’s hockey scored twice in the game’s first 12 minutes against St. Thomas, but that was all the offense mustered in the contest.

The Cobbers still held a 2-1 lead heading into the final period, but the Tommies rattled off a pair of goals to take the contest 3-2.

The series against St. Thomas wraps up Saturday at 2:00 p.m.