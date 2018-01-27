Frostival 2018 Makes The Cold Cool

there were plenty of activities going on all around fargo, west fargo and moorhead

FARGO, N.D. — There’s nothing more depressing than having to stay inside all day during frigid winter weather. But park districts in the metro are changing all that with the Frostival.

People who showed up to this year’s Frostival festivities certainly won’t say they were bored.

“We got to go on bouncy houses and got our face painted and then danced,” said 9-year-old Braelyn Versen.

That’s because there were a variety of different things to do that any person of any age could get involved in from a chili cook–off to snow yoga.

Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead put on the festival to make winter a little bit more enjoyable, which many families say they are thankful for.

“I think it’s a great time to get out of the house especially because it’s been so cold recently that you get a little stir crazy. Dad’s out of town and we needed something to do and it was the perfect weekend,” said Jessie Versen, Braelyn’s mom.

But it’s especially something new people in town say they appreciate.

“Most often I’m on campus so I see this event as a bigger part of socializing where I get to come out with friends and do something outdoors so it’s pretty fun,” said MSUM exchange student Joseph Lewis. “I mean for the next couple of years, I’m going to be in Fargo–Moorhead. I look forward to coming to this event on several occasions since it’s been a really good one.”

Lewis is originally from Liberia where it’s 70 degrees on a daily basis.

Now that he’s lived through his first Fargo winter, he says it’s a place he would like to be in for the rest of his life if he could.

“The weather is cold but people here are very warm hearted,” Lewis said. “That’s one of the beauties of life is to be around people who are very warm hearted, who are impactful and supportive as well. So I can overlook and downplay the winter.”

The winters may be tough, but it’s the kind hearts and plenty of activities that make it all worth it.

Frostival’s downtown concert is starting right now and will be the last event of the festival.