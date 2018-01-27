More Than 1,800 People Show Up To West Fargo Boot Camp

the goal was to get kids out of the house during the winter, staying active
Danielle Church,

 

FARGO, N.D. — It might just be the most fun kind of boot camp you could send your kids to.

West Fargo Park District had inflatable games, mini golf, a DJ and all kinds of arts and crafts for kids to do.
More than 1,800 people showed up just within the first two hours the boot camp went on and it was all completely free.
The park district put on the camp so kids could get out of the house and have another way to get rid of their energy.

“As we all in North Dakota, it’s cold and we have long winters and we often just hunker down and don’t leave our houses all winter long. So it’s just good to get out and see your community members and friends and just burn off some energy so those kids can keep being active all year round and not just in the summer,” said Katie Ettish, with the West Fargo Park District.

Organizers say the most popular activity for kids were all the bouncy houses.

Frostival 2018 Makes The Cold Cool

  FARGO, N.D. -- There's nothing more depressing than having to stay inside all day during frigid winter weather. But park districts in the metro are changing all that with the Frostival. People who showed…