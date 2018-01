Boys Hockey: Spuds Win Fifth Straight, Down Rogers

10th-ranked Moorhead downs the Rogers Royals 4-1.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The tenth-ranked Moorhead Spuds scored four unanswered goals to down Rogers 4-1 on Saturday night at the Moorhead Sports Center.

Senior Carter Randklev lead the way with a goal and an assist. The goal was Randklev’s 65th of his career. Captain Cole O’Connell notched two goals as well for the Spuds.