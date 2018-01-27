Men’s Basketball: Miller Leads Bison Past Western Illinois

NDSU improves to 4-3 in the Summit League

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State senior Paul Miller poured in 26 points to lead the Bison men’s basketball team to an 80-69 win over Western Illinois on Saturday afternoon at the Scheels Center. It was the ninth consecutive game that Miller scored 20 or more points.

NDSU redshirt freshman Cameron Hunter added 13 points for the Bison, and sophomore Tyson Ward had 10. Sophomore forward Deng Geu sparked the Bison with nine points and four rebounds off the bench in the second half.

The Bison improved to 12-10 overall and 4-3 in Summit League play. NDSU shot 55 percent for the game, including 8-for-20 (40 percent) from beyond the arc.

WIU freshman Kobe Webster scored 18 points in the game’s first nine minutes and finished with 24 for the game.

The Bison trailed 25-13 with 11:30 left in the first half, but NDSU stormed back to go up 34-32 on a three-pointer by Jared Samuelson with 5:15 left before halftime. The Bison led 42-40 at the half after Miller converted a nifty layup in traffic as time expired.

NDSU was ahead 54-51 with just over 13 minutes remaining when the Bison exploded for a 12-2 run. Geu scored seven straight with a trey and two buckets in the post, and Ward capped the rally with a three from the corner.

All 10 Bison who played scored at least two points.

With his 26 points Saturday, Miller passed Brian Sand (1992-96) to move into 11th on the NDSU all-time scoring list.