Bison Basketball Building Momentum for Second Half of Conference Play

NDSU is currently 4-3 in the Summit League.

FARGO, N.D. — On the hardwood, the NDSU Bison basketball team ran into a hot shooting Kobe for the first nine minutes of Saturday’s contest.

But defensive adjustments and Paul Miller’s ninth-straight game with over 20 points helped seal the Bison win over Western Illinois.

Yesterday was the first time that NDSU has won back-to-back games in the Summit League. The herd say there is a lot to take away from the first half of Summit League play.

“Ending the first half of it at 4-3, it should have been a little bit better but it is nice to get these two wins at home,” guard Paul Miller said. “We get a little bit of momentum going into the second half.”

Head coach Dave Richman believes his team is capable of playing with the top of the conference the rest of the season.

“I wish we were a little bit better obviously,” Richman said. “I wish we were 7-0 but we’re not. We’ve had some failures, which is okay if we learn and benefit from them. We understand that when we are locked in like Thursday for 40 minutes and this afternoon for about 20-30 minutes that we can be pretty good.”