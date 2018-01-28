Man Who Died After Crashing Into Horses Identified

The Crash Happened Just Before 5 a.m. Saturday

STUTSMAN CO., ND — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed when his vehicle struck three horses standing on a county road west of Ypsilanti, North Dakota.

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as 24-year-old Cruz Schumacher of Jamestown.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday. After striking the horses, Schumacher’s Pontiac Grand Prix left the road and crashed into a semi-trailer parked in a private lot.

Schumacher died at the scene. All three horses were killed.