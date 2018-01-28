Man Who Died After Crashing Into Horses Identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead Police Department has just launched a local chapter of 'PAL', the Police Athletics and Activities League. They are combining this new program with favorites from the past to prevent juvenile…
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Enrollment is down at most Minnesota state colleges and universities and that means fewer dollars for those schools. Records released by the MnSCU Board of Trustee's show last school year as the sixth straight…
STUTSMAN CO., ND -- Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed when his vehicle struck three horses standing on a county road west of Ypsilanti, North Dakota. The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office identifies the victim as…