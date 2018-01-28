Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Report Another Enrollment Decline

Full-Time Students Down 17% Since 2010
TJ Nelson,

 

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Enrollment is down at most Minnesota state colleges and universities and that means fewer dollars for those schools.

Records released by the MnSCU Board of Trustee’s show last school year as the sixth straight that MnSCU institutions saw a drop in enrollment.

Full-time students at those schools is at 132,000.

That’s a 17% decline since 2010.

Of the 54 MnSCU campuses, 20 operated at a financial loss last year while 15 made money.

Officials attribute the decline to low unemployment rates and a declining number of young adults in the state.

