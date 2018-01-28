Moorhead Police Begin “PAL” To Combat Juvenile Crime

Police Athletics and Activities League

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Police Department has just launched a local chapter of ‘PAL’, the Police Athletics and Activities League.

They are combining this new program with favorites from the past to prevent juvenile crime.

Moorhead Police Department is mixing some of the old with the new.

“We used the inspiration behind the cops and kids game to start the new police athletic league in the city of Moorhead,” said Sergeant Scott Kostohryz.

They are celebrating their launch of the Pal Program by playing in their 12th annual Cops and Kids Hockey game.

Kostohryz said, “This is one of the ways we can get out and feel like we’re making a positive impact without anybody having to go through a traumatic event.”

Some of the players say being a part of this team has given them some new perspective.

“You get to meet lots of other kids say like the ones that play hockey didn’t really know you, you get to make some new friends,” said hockey player Kian Hannestad.

It’s also changed their views on police officers.

“We’re more than just writing tickets and putting people in jail,” said Kostohryz.

“To see like what their personalities are besides when they’re on their job,” said hockey player Oliver Jodd.

“To see them not in a bad perspective with them getting mad at you and stuff, but really to get to see them play and just have fun with them, ” said Hannestad.

Some of the officers say when they are working with people it’s usually on the worst day of their life and it’s especially traumatic when kids are involved.

Kostohryz says, “Our hope is that by having programs like this where we can reach them in a positive way and just have fun with them that if we are ever needed on the worst day of their life they’re going to feel comfortable for us to be able to help them.”

These programs can change the lives and futures of kids in the community.

Kostohryz says, “We’ll see them on the street and they’ll call us by first name, we’ll see them on the football field or on the baseball diamond or in the hockey rink and they’ll come up and they’ll talk to you.”

The officers are hoping this new program will give them a chance to bring some of their favorite athletic skills into the community with kids.

“The sky’s the limit when it comes to the ideas that we could do with this program.”

“To be able to play with them see the good side of them and have fun,” said Kostohryz.

Moorhead Police say they are open to ideas from the community on how to enhance their new PAL program.

If you have any ideas on community sports activities, contact the department.