Two Found Dead In Red Lake May Be Due To Opiate Overdose

One victim was male and the other female and both were adults.

RED LAKE, MN — Red Lake Police report two victims of a possible drug overdose.

Two bodies were found at a Red Lake residence January 26, 2018.

One victim was male and the other female and both were adults.

Police say it’s not clear what specific drug may have contributed to their deaths but say it was most likely opiate related.

Below is the original release from Red Lake Police.

Red Lake, MN – Earlier this morning, January 26, 2018 the Red Lake Department of Public Safety received a report of two possible overdose victims located at a Red Lake residence. It was determined upon arrival by EMS and law Enforcement that both parties were deceased at the residence location. One victim was male and the other female and both were adults. Their names are being withheld pending notification of family members.