Two Found Dead In Red Lake May Be Due To Opiate Overdose

RED LAKE, MN — Red Lake Police report two victims of a possible drug overdose.
Two bodies were found at a Red Lake residence January 26, 2018.
One victim was male and the other female and both were adults.
Police say it’s not clear what specific drug may have contributed to their deaths but say it was most likely opiate related.
Below is the original release from Red Lake Police.
Red Lake, MN – Earlier this morning, January 26, 2018 the Red Lake Department of Public Safety received a report of two possible overdose victims located at a Red Lake residence. It was determined upon arrival by EMS and law Enforcement that both parties were deceased at the residence location. One victim was male and the other female and both were adults. Their names are being withheld pending notification of family members.
The incident is currently under investigation by Red Lake Law Enforcement and Headwaters Safe Trails Federal Task force. It is still unclear what specific drug may have contributed to their deaths but was most likely opiate related.
This heartbreaking incident is a somber reminder that there are still dangerous illegal drugs in Red Lake or any other community for that matter and once again we are asking for family members to watch their addicted loved ones closely and get them immediate medical treatment if overdose symptoms are observed in addition to strongly encouraging them to get chemical dependency treatment for their addictions.
Keep in mind that opiate related overdoses can be fatal regardless if the opiate is injected intravenously, inhaled or swallowed .
There is a deadly product currently passing thru our community and could possibly contain fentanyl and just touching the product without proper protection can kill you.
Lastly, if anyone has any information whatsoever regarding this investigation or anything else related to illegal drug sales, please come forward before we lose anyone else so senselessly and an anonymous report is also very effective and will be taken seriously.
Please call Red Lake PD at 679-3313 or the FBI at 218-751-0610 with any information.
