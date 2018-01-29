Community Trust Officers Raising Money for Transportation Van to Help Kids in the Valley

Whether it's asking for a ride home after a basketball game or getting to the library for a study group, many of these kids do not have means of transportation
Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, ND — Giving Hearts Day is just around the corner and the Fargo Police Department is trying to enhance their community trust program.

They are trying to raise $25,000 to purchase a van that would help get kids to their activities.

Officer Michael Bloom says whether it’s asking for a ride home after a basketball game or getting to the library for a study group, many of these kids do not have means of transportation.

This van would help bring about forty kids to and from their everyday activities.

“Transportation is a very big issue and so we’ll get the kids set up with a scholarship we’ll get the kids set up with a program but at the end of the day it’s how do we get them from a to b and then back from b to a,” Bloom said.

If you are interested in donating, visit www.givingheartsday.org

Related Post

Hundreds of Families Turn Out for Thanksgiving Cel...
West Fargo Police Chief Placed on Leave
Fire in West Fargo Residential Garage Damages Vehi...
HOPE Inc. Holds 6th Annual Fashion Show

You Might Like

Did You Know the F-M Area Achieved Functional Zero?

FARGO, ND -- There are only 50 communities in the country that have connected all homeless veterans with housing options, and Fargo/Moorhead is one of them. We'll tell you about this accomplishment and how…

"Free Through Recovery" To Launch Thursday In North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND -- North Dakota will begin a new program for people who are transitioning out of prison, on probation and parole, and at risk of incarceration. Free Through Recovery will launch on Thursday. The program was created through the…

Super Bowl Week Is Underway In The "Bold North"

  MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Super Bowl week is officially under-way in Minneapolis with thousands descending upon the city to take part in fan festivals and events. City officials say visitors can expect…