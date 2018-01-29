Community Trust Officers Raising Money for Transportation Van to Help Kids in the Valley

FARGO, ND — Giving Hearts Day is just around the corner and the Fargo Police Department is trying to enhance their community trust program.

They are trying to raise $25,000 to purchase a van that would help get kids to their activities.

Officer Michael Bloom says whether it’s asking for a ride home after a basketball game or getting to the library for a study group, many of these kids do not have means of transportation.

This van would help bring about forty kids to and from their everyday activities.

“Transportation is a very big issue and so we’ll get the kids set up with a scholarship we’ll get the kids set up with a program but at the end of the day it’s how do we get them from a to b and then back from b to a,” Bloom said.

If you are interested in donating, visit www.givingheartsday.org