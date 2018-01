Ask Danny: Unused Vents

Can closing them really save you money?

When it’s this cold outside, you’re probably looking to close up any openings you have in your home to cut down on drafts. And that may go for the inside of your house too.

But does closing vents to rooms that aren’t in use really save you money or wear and tear on your heating system? Let Danny Lipford explain how it works in this week’s Ask Danny.