North Dakota Secretary of State Race Becomes Competitive

Jaeger Faces Competition In His Own Party And By Democrats

Al Jaeger, Will Gardner, Josh Boschee

BISMARCK, ND — The longest-serving Republican official in the North Dakota Capitol has announced he’s running for another term.

Al Jaeger will seek the GOP’s endorsement for secretary of state.

The 74-year-old Jaeger has served more than two decades in the office that is best known for supervising elections.

Jaeger faces a challenge from fellow Republican Will Gardner who is a 41-year-old Mandan businessman.

State Rep. Josh Boschee of Fargo plans to announce his candidacy tomorrow for the Democratic endorsement for Secretary of State.