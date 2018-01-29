Pipeline Protestor Sentencing Scheduled for May

Thirty-eight-year-old Red Fawn Fallis could face up to 15 years in prison.
Joe Radske,

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ A judge has scheduled a May 31 sentencing for a Denver woman who pleaded guilty in a shooting during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Prosecutors have agreed to recommend no more than seven years.

Fallis was accused of firing a handgun at officers during her October 2016 arrest.

No one was hurt.

She pleaded guilty Jan. 22 to civil disorder and gun possession by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a more serious charge.

Fallis is jailed after violating terms of her release to a Fargo halfway house earlier this month.

Her attorneys have asked that she be allowed to return there pending sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland hasn’t ruled yet.

 

