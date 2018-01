Promersberger Splits the Competition, Earns HS POTW

CONGRATS TO ABBY PROMERSBERGER AM FAM HS POTW

FARGO, N.D. — This weeks DJ Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week winner goes to Abby Promersberger of Fargo North-South girls hockey.

Promersberger splits two defenders and sneaks the goal past the keeper.

A nifty play, and that gets enough votes to be high school play of the week.