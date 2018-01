“Sawyer Brown” Is The First Act Announced For 2018 Red River Valley Fair

Auto Racing Will Also Return During This Summer's Fair Which Runs July 10-15 in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, ND — Sawyer Brown has been announced as the first act to take the Grandstand Stage at this summer’s Red River Valley Fair.

The country group will be at the fair on opening night, Tuesday, July 10th.

The fair also announced that auto racing will once again take over the Red River Valley Speedway on the last day of the fair, Sunday, July 15th.

More shows will be announced soon.

All grandstand shows are free with your paid gate admission.