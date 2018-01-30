Edmore, ND – Town of the Week 1-30-18

You Might Like
Four Judges Within Minnesota Seventh Judicial District Set To Retire
Minnesota -- Four judges within Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District are about to leave their chambers for good. Now a commission is trying to fill those seats as soon as possible. Clay County Judge Galen Vaa…
Fargodome Warns Fans About Purchasing Speculative Tickets
FARGO, N.D. -- Staff at the Fargodome has seen an increase in the amount of guests being victimized by fake tickets. An increasing number of people who have bought tickets for Fargodome events have…
Carson Wentz Still Has Many Fans At Super Bowl Week Even Though He Isn't Playing
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- We're one day closer to Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis as the Eagles and Patriots prepare for the big game. Until that moment we're still hanging out in Mall of…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »