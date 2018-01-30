Bond Set For Man Who Tried To Run Over Bismarck Police Officer

Ulises Villalobos-Alvarado Turned Himself In At A Gas Station In South Dakota

BISMARCK, ND — Bond has been set at $500,000 for the man accused of trying to run over an officer in Bismarck.

22-year-old Ulises Villalobos-Alvarado appeared in court Monday on felony charges of attempted murder and fleeing a peace officer.

He said he would accept a public defender for now but will eventually seek his own attorney.

Villalobos-Alvarado is accused of trying to run over the officer on January 18 during a probation search.

The officer shot him in the arm as he fled.

He later turned himself in at a gas station in Brookings, South Dakota.