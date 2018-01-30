Bond Set For Man Who Tried To Run Over Bismarck Police Officer Ulises Villalobos-Alvarado Turned Himself In At A Gas Station In South Dakota January 30, 2018 TJ Nelson, BISMARCK, ND — Bond has been set at $500,000 for the man accused of trying to run over an officer in Bismarck. 22-year-old Ulises Villalobos-Alvarado appeared in court Monday on felony charges of attempted murder and fleeing a peace officer. He said he would accept a public defender for now but will eventually seek his own attorney. Villalobos-Alvarado is accused of trying to run over the officer on January 18 during a probation search. The officer shot him in the arm as he fled. He later turned himself in at a gas station in Brookings, South Dakota. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Man Sentenced in Killing of Bismarck Woman Interested in Growing Hemp in North Dakota? Man Charged After Pursuit in Grand Forks Xcel Energy to Build Wind Farm in Two South Dakota...