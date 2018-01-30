LIVE: Chainsaw Dave And His Amazing Ice Sculptures

He's got the perfect weather for it today.

If you think of art as being something that’s always serene and dainty, think again. “Chainsaw” Dave Belling is a Fargo-based ice sculptor who started wielding his tool of choice, the chainsaw, as a teen with his dad taking down trees in the region. From there, he taught himself chainsaw wood sculpture, but turned in the last few years to ice sculpture instead.

Ice is so much better, he explained to the Morning Show’s Emily Welker. Belling finds it easier to work with, and once he’s carved out the images and touched it up with a blowtorch to smooth the surface, it’s shimmery and sparkly. Belling’s been creating his exquisite art pieces all over town with blocks of real Minnesota ice cut from area lakes, and lighting each to show off its beauty.

He joined Welker live outside KVRR’s studios to give us a firsthand look at one of his pieces — a fox, in honor of the Fox affiliate – in the process of creation. His pieces, available for weddings and other events, can last for hours at room temperature — “nothing is permanent,” he points out. But outdoors in this climate, Red River Valley viewers can enjoy the beauty of Belling’s sculptures all season long.

For more information:

http://chainsawdave.net/