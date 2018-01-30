LIVE: Chainsaw Dave And His Amazing Ice Sculptures

He's got the perfect weather for it today.
Emily Welker,

If you think of art as being something that’s always serene and dainty, think again. “Chainsaw” Dave Belling is a Fargo-based ice sculptor who started wielding his tool of choice, the chainsaw, as a teen with his dad taking down trees in the region. From there, he taught himself chainsaw wood sculpture, but turned in the last few years to ice sculpture instead.

Ice is so much better, he explained to the Morning Show’s Emily Welker. Belling finds it easier to work with, and once he’s carved out the images and touched it up with a blowtorch to smooth the surface, it’s shimmery and sparkly. Belling’s been creating his exquisite art pieces all over town with blocks of real Minnesota ice cut from area lakes, and lighting each to show off its beauty.

He joined Welker live outside KVRR’s studios to give us a firsthand look at one of his pieces — a fox, in honor of the Fox affiliate – in the process of creation. His pieces, available for weddings and other events, can last for hours at room temperature — “nothing is permanent,” he points out. But outdoors in this climate, Red River Valley viewers can enjoy the beauty of Belling’s sculptures all season long.

For more information:

http://chainsawdave.net/

You Might Like

Nearly 38-Hour Standoff Ends at Hotel

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A man who holed up in a hotel room at the University of Minnesota campus and kept police at bay for more than a day has been taken into custody. The standoff at the Graduate Hotel began…

Man Arrested With 200 Pounds of Marijuana

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. -- An Oregon man is facing drug-related charges in Otter Tail County. A state trooper stopped a van with dirty license plates on I-94 and found about 200 pounds of marijuana. Forty-two-year-old Cory Frazier was taken…

MN Governor Appoints State Health Commissioner

St. Paul, MN -- (AP) Gov. Mark Dayton has named former Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm to again lead the agency, after the previous head resigned over problems in handling complaints of abuse in senior care centers. Malcolm held the job…