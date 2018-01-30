Josh Boschee Declares Candidacy for North Dakota Secretary of State

The State Representative becomes the first Democrat to enter the race

FARGO, N.D. — A familiar face in North Dakota politics adds his name in the race to become the next Secretary of State. State Representative Josh Boschee announced this afternoon that he plans to run for the Democratic endorsement in the upcoming election this November.

Boschee has represented Fargo in the state legislature since he was first elected back in 2012.

One area that Boschee hopes to improve if elected Secretary of State is the position’s use of technology.

“We live in a time where people are able to access most information on their phones, laptops, and iPads. I think that our business registration system, and upgrading that, will be one of the first initiatives that I would recommend,” said Boschee.

Boschee becomes the first Democratic candidate to officially enter his name into the Secretary of State race. Incumbent Al Jaeger and Mandan businessman Will Gardner have declared their candidacy for the Republican endorsement.

Primary elections will be held on June 12.