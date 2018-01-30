LIVE: “I Won’t Back Down” Tom Petty Tribute Concert
Local artists joining together to honor late music legend
Local musician Pat Lenertz joins us to talk about a Tom Petty tribute show coming up this week.
“I Won’t Back Down” is a tribute featuring a bunch of local artists performing covers of Petty’s tunes.
Lemertz explains why Tom Petty is such an iconic artists.
He also performs his own rendition of “I Won’t Back Down”.
She show is Friday, February 2nd at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo.
You can find more information about the show and purchase tickets by clicking here.