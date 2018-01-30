NDSU’s Paul Miller Scores Summit League Player of the Week Recognition
Miller earned recognition for his performance in two Bison victories on Jan. 25 and Jan. 27.
ELMHURST, Ill. – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State’s Paul Miller earned Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors for his performance in two Bison victories on Jan. 25 and Jan. 27.
Paul Miller
Sr. // Guard // Waukesha, Wis.
- Collected his third career Player of the Week award and second of the season
- Averaged 25.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in league wins over Omaha and Western Illinois
- Totaled 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists in victory over Mavericks
- Tallied 26 points with three rebounds and three assists in triumph over Leathernecks
- Shot 60 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc during the week
- Has a streak of nine consecutive 20-plus scoring games